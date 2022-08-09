Book bans: New Missouri law makes it a crime to share 'explicit' material to students

It would be a class "A" misdemeanor if anyone provides visually explicit sexual material to a student.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Books across the state of Missouri are getting removed from shelves, as schools face potential criminal prosecution due to a new state law.

It would be a class "A" misdemeanor if anyone provides visually 'explicit' sexual material to a student at private or public schools.

The images can come from books, magazines, videos, or online content and librarians or staff members could be impacted.

It does, though, have exceptions for works of art, works of anthropological significance, or materials used in science courses.

As the owner of Left Bank Books, Kris Kleindienst wants children to have access to literature freedom.

"What they have in the library is good material, well written, vetted material that can enrich their lives," she shares.

Kleindienst now worried about an amendment to Senate Bill 775, which will soon become law on August 28th.

"This is a slippery slope. Who's deciding this? It's already causing confusion in libraries," Kleindienst shares.

She questions who will make the final verdict on certain materials when this new law kicks in.

Republican Senator Rick Brattin created this amendment and shares, it's going to be an all hands on deck approach when it comes to the decision making.

"Every single person in the school district is potentially liable if they're subjecting kids to this stuff. It will be school boards, it'll be teachers, it'll be everyone having to comb through to make sure that they're not presenting this to kids," Brattin explains.

Brattin said these books have been a problem and called some of the novels extremely graphic.

"I mean these novels have graphic, pornographic material of sex acts and that's what this language really dives into. We're seeing now school districts actually starting to remove these books we brought up," Brattin notes.

Some of those books that are alarming to him are:

Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic

Dead End by Jason Myers

Gender Queer: A Memoir

Brattin says they tried to go after the literary aspect, but they finally agreed on the visual aspects.

"At least that's a step in the right direction," Brattin shares.

5 On Your Side asked Brattin if certain materials weren't pulled, would they be liable?

He says, "If you see drugs laying around and kids got their hands on it, you'd be held liable, correct? Well it's kind of the same sort of scenario when you're literally destroying kids' innocence with this stuff, I mean is that graphic and hardcore."

However, Joe Kohlburn, the Chair of the Intellectual Freedom Committee for the Missouri Library Association, believes this law is troublesome.

"We try to advocate to protect rights to access information. I think it's important for libraries and librarians to take a stand," Kohlburn adds. "Things that are depicting people's life experiences, it's really problematic if you remove those things from a school library. You're robbing the people to see their experiences reflected."

Kohlburn says there is tension within districts.

"There’s some tension there because you have the administrative person trying to protect the school and then you have a school librarian with professional ethics. Every school librarian I know won’t be doing that probably," Kohlburn tells 5 On Your Side.

Kohlburn and Kleindienst say libraries should be a place where kids' minds have intellectual liberties.

Brattin agrees to an extent.

"We want kids to read books that allow them different perspectives, but at the same time protecting their innocence and we have a moral obligation to do that," Brattin says.

The Missouri Association of School Librarians shared guidance for school librarians and calls this new law concerning on many levels.

One of the concerns is that many school districts are using Senate Bill 775 as a basis for pre-emptively removing books prior to book challenges based on the language included in the legislation.

The organization encourages librarians to get familiar with the language in the amendment to make the right decisions.

It will also present a session at the annual Missouri School Board Association’s (MSBA) conference in November on the topic of Navigating Book Challenges.

They want to educate and support Boards of Education on the policies and procedures surrounding challenges.

The ACLU of Missouri also shared this statement:

Across the nation, including in Missouri, students’ and educators’ First Amendment rights are under assault by extreme, organized efforts to silence viewpoints and perspectives of marginalized communities by advocating for the removal of books featuring non-white and LGBTQ+ authors and protagonists. These organizations are mistakenly pointing to the recently passed SB 775 to ramp up the number of book challenges and to intimidate librarians into censorship, even going so far as providing specific guidance for challenging books and filing police reports.

However, school districts must refrain from pre-emptively removing school library materials on the basis of SB 775. The new statute defines “explicit sexual material” narrowly and includes broad exceptions that require materials to be considered as a whole. Furthermore, it does not criminalize materials that are currently in school libraries, as school districts already follow nationally well-established standards for selecting appropriate materials.