Normandy Schools Collaborative introduces superintendent finalists to the community

A room full of people gathered Wednesday evening at the Beyond Housing building in Pine Lawn. They all want Normandy Schools Collaborative to make the right choice.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday, the public got an opportunity to meet the three finalists for superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. It was designed to be a collaborative process with parents working with the community and school leaders to find the right superintendent.

“Definitely, that's why I'm here,” parent Damione Montgomery said.

He has three children in the district.

"So I have to know beforehand based on what they're saying to kind of hold them to that and on top of that, be a part of that."

What are school leaders looking for?

"Experience, charisma, leadership and a combination of other strengths. To ultimately select someone to land a plane on a destination that's going to make Normandy great,” said Ronald Roberts, Normandy Governing Board President.

They narrowed it down to three men who work in education in various districts.

"I am ready to continue the word that it already being done,” said Howard Fields, Superintendent of Human Resources for the Kirkwood School District.

"I'm here chasing my impact because I know I can make a positive impact,” Bruce Green said. He’s the director of secondary education for the Ritenour School District.

"We have to make sure our curriculum meets our students’ needs, right?" asked Michael Triplett, Assistant Superintendent of Operations for the Olathe School District in Kansas.

Each made promises to turn things around. Last June, former Superintendent Marcus Robinson stepped down. Some community leaders and parents raised concerns he wasn't certified as a superintendent in the state.

Now Normandy is trying to get full accreditation back.

"That's something I'm concerned that things can get back on the right track. I think they got a good choice to pick from the three,” said retired Normandy teacher James Smith.

The community will be watching to see how it all comes together.