Local school secretary thanked for 41 years of service with billboard

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — McKelvey Elementary is honoring its secretary, who has been with the school for 41 years, with a billboard.
Aileen Tucker is retiring at the end of June and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school wasn’t able to give her a proper celebration.
So, they decided to go big and put her name in lights on a billboard.
The billboard is along Interstate 70 and is visible going east, on the right side of the highway just before I-270. It went up earlier this week and will be on display through Sunday, according to a press release from the district.
“On behalf of the staff and students of McKelvey we congratulate Mrs. Tucker on your retirement and thank you for making such a huge difference in our lives. You are the warmest, funniest, most genuine, welcoming person I know. It is safe to say that whereas strangers may have entered our doors, they never left without feeling they met a new friend in you,” principal Kim Cohen said.
Tucker started working at the school in October of 1979.
