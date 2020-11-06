x
Local school secretary thanked for 41 years of service with billboard

“On behalf of the staff and students of McKelvey we congratulate Mrs. Tucker on your retirement and thank you for making such a huge difference in our lives"
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — McKelvey Elementary is honoring its secretary, who has been with the school for 41 years, with a billboard.

Aileen Tucker is retiring at the end of June and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school wasn’t able to give her a proper celebration.

So, they decided to go big and put her name in lights on a billboard.

The billboard is along Interstate 70 and is visible going east, on the right side of the highway just before I-270. It went up earlier this week and will be on display through Sunday, according to a press release from the district.

“On behalf of the staff and students of McKelvey we congratulate Mrs. Tucker on your retirement and thank you for making such a huge difference in our lives. You are the warmest, funniest, most genuine, welcoming person I know. It is safe to say that whereas strangers may have entered our doors, they never left without feeling they met a new friend in you,” principal Kim Cohen said.

Tucker started working at the school in October of 1979.

