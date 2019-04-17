Plans are being drawn up to spend $105 million to improve safety at Lindbergh High and other schools in the district.

Roughly $80 million of the funds will go towards improving the high school and $25 million will be invested in improving other schools in the district.

Upgrades back bay more than 77% of Lindbergh families and friends.

Safety is a huge concern at the high school where students and staff go through 60 unlocked doors daily.

The layout of the California-style open campus makes securing campus tougher.

“If you look at any research it shows students can't learn unless they feel safe,” Eric Cochran, Lindbergh High principal said.

Efforts to increase campus safety ramped up following the school shooting in Parkland Florida in 2018.

“That was the first time as someone who's worked in this district that I felt significant fear and anxiety among the student population,” Cochran said.

The longtime educator wants walls to separate inclement weather and potential threats.

“One building where students don't have to go outside, they can stay inside,” Cochran said. “There will be a single point of entry for anyone who comes to our campus.”

This project will make aging infrastructure, 70-year-old buildings and cramped classrooms a thing of the past.

During the four-year project, campus will be chaotic, and parking will be limited the principal said.

In addition to safety, education will be improved as well.

“It’s going to give us a truly 21st-century campus that will allow our teachers to teach in innovative ways that we aren't currently able to do,” Cochran said.