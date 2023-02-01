St. Louis Public Schools announces new superintendent

The St. Louis Board of Education announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Dr. Keisha Scarlett as the next superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools has selected its new superintendent.

The St. Louis Board of Education announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Dr. Keisha Scarlett as the next superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools. She will officially step into the role on July 1.

Scarlett will come from Seattle, where she has served Seattle Public Schools for 24 years and has been assistant superintendent of academics since 2021.

Scarlett was selected from three finalists of a national search that was launched after former Superintendent Kelvin Adams announced he would retire at the end of 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce such a talented, genuine and visionary educator will be the next superintendent of Saint Louis Public Schools,” said Board of Education President Matt Davis in a news release announcing Scarlett's appointment. “The Board’s goal in conducting a nationwide search was to find a leader who will build on our successes but also be laser focused in addressing our challenges. Dr. Scarlett possesses the perfect mix of skill, knowledge, and experience while also caring deeply for students, families, teachers, and staff.”

The Board of Education of the City of St. Louis has selected Dr. Keisha Scarlett as the district’s new superintendent of schools, effective July 1, 2023. Visit https://t.co/ScdIHN1FuL for more info. Welcome to St. Louis! pic.twitter.com/0SqKhpnSGF — Saint Louis Public Schools (@SLPS_INFO) February 1, 2023

Scarlett stated in the release that she was honored to be chosen for the role.

"The children in this great city are full of promise—and I know that with the right support, they can thrive in the classroom today and achieve their goals for the future," Scarlett said. "This community is resilient and has made important progress. Together, we will continue moving forward, until all students in Saint Louis are safe, cared for, and prepared with an education to take them wherever they want to go. A Saint Louis Public Schools education will be a ‘gateway to unlimited possibility.’”