Multiple Illinois school districts report threats Wednesday

Granite City and Carbondale high schools were among those that reported receiving false shooting threats.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Illinois school districts appear to be the latest victims of "swatting."

Multiple Metro East schools reported receiving threats Wednesday that led to lockdowns, evacuations and growing concerns among students and their parents.

Swatting, according to the Associated Press, is when false threats are made with the goal of getting authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to a location. Hundreds of cases are reported each year.

According to Illinois State Police, authorities in at least 12 communities received threats directed toward schools Wednesday. No actual threats were located as a result of these calls.

The threats to Illinois schools came just two days after the mass shooting at a bank left five dead and several others injured in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

The Granite City Police Department was alerted Wednesday morning about a possible threat to Granite City High School. GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie Cann said in an email to parents Wednesday morning that police took quick action and arrived at the school almost immediately after the threat was made. All students and staff members at the high school and Coolidge Junior High were determined to be safe.

In another email at 11 a.m. to district parents, Cann announced parents could pick up their students from the high school by forming a line at Exit 1, remaining in their car and giving a staff member the name of their student to have them dismissed. Bus riders and all remaining students were scheduled to be released at noon.

The Centralia Police Department confirmed on Facebook that it received a "prank call" about an active shooter at Centralia High School. No threat was located Wednesday after the school was locked down and completely searched. The department also confirmed that several other schools nearby received the same call.

All Carbondale Elementary School District schools were placed under lockdown at about 10 a.m. Wednesday following the false report of a threat, according to a post from the district on Facebook. The lockdown was lifted before 11 a.m. when police gave the "all clear" signal. Increased police presence was planned throughout the district for the rest of the day as a precaution.

Police in Rockford determined reports Wednesday morning of a shooting at East High School to be false, according to a tweet from the department. All students were scheduled to be released early and return to class on Thursday, according to a post on the Rockford Public Schools Facebook page.

The Freeport School District said on its website that it was also a victim of what was believed to be a nationwide trend of prank calls Wednesday. Police walked through the building as a precaution. While there was no real threat, the district said it was not taking the threat lightly.