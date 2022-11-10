Teachers at St. Louis charter school vote to unionize

KIPP St. Louis Public Schools has a median salary of $47,147, according to public data.

ST. LOUIS — Teachers at a St. Louis charter school have voted to unionize.

Faculty at KIPP St. Louis High School, 706 N. Jefferson Ave., on Tuesday approved the move to join the American Federation of Teachers, Local 420, by a vote of 34 to 17, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that KIPP St. Louis, which also includes three elementary and two middle schools, said it will cooperate with the teachers' union.