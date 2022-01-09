Tempers flare at Rockwood School Board meeting over member's comments

The district’s new Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain re-enforced that the school district welcomes all students regardless of disability or sexual orientation.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Tempers flared at Thursday night’s Rockwood School Board meeting. Parents demanded action after a controversial video shows board member Jessica Clark seemingly mocking LGBTQ students and those with special needs.

Although parents are calling for board member Clark's resignation, she says she will stay on the board to represent what she calls "all" students and parents - even those whose opinions may differ from popular opinions.

It was a packed house as students and parents held rainbow flags in support of those in the LGBTQ+ community. Parents with special needs also brought their children out to show that everyone is a part of the Rockwood community.

Thursday, several board members condemned Jessica Clark's remarks made during a town hall meeting.



5 On Your Side was there as the crowd sounded off, including those who also stood by Clark for speaking her mind.



"Any teacher, administrator or school employing using this kind of derogatory language would be disciplined immediately yet she has a seat on the board where she can allow her hatefulness and bigotry to shape policies that will negatively impact those children she so clearly despises. Enough is enough,” one speaker said.



"I urge all board members to truly consider the ramifications of your actions to silence and intimidate those with different perspectives…There is nothing unethical about a strong black conservative woman voicing her distaste for parents who use their children for the purpose of political grandstanding,” another added.

Thursday, the board voted to remove Clark from two of her duties --- serving on the district's wellness committee and serving as a representative on the state level for the local board. The board also voted to consider updating its code of ethics, which limits remarks board members can make when it comes to students.

