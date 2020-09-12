6 St. Louis area entrepreneurs recieve funding, education through new UMSL program

The mission is to "promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the St. Louis startup ecosystem by empowering diverse founders from underrepresented communities"

ST. LOUIS — Six St. Louis area start-ups are getting a boost to reach their business goals through a new program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis that provides funding, education, mentorship and resources.

The entrepreneurs, who were chosen from a field of 430 applicants, will receive $50,000 in non-dilutvie capital (funding that does not require a business owner to give away any ownership of the company) and about $200,000 in in-kind resources, according to a press release from UMSL.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Accelerator program encouraged entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to apply. Its mission is to "promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the St. Louis startup ecosystem by empowering diverse founders from underrepresented communities," according to its website.

“We are thrilled to support these impressive founders, and we hope to be a true catalyst for significant business growth and success,” UMSL Chancellor Kristin Sobolik said in the release. “When we get behind good ideas and bright people, our whole region wins.”

St. Louis area corporations Ameren, Edward Jones and Express Scripts are helping fund the DEI Accelerator program.

“Their participation demonstrates – that to us – inclusive prosperity should be and must be the foundation upon which St. Louis rests its economic future,” Sobolik said.

These are the six start-ups that were chosen: