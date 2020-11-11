Middle and high school students in Wentzville School District will move to all-virtual learning

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Wentzville School District's Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday night to move middle and high school students to virtual learning.
Pre-K and elementary schools will remain in-person for now.
According to Wentzville School District Superintendent Curtis Cain, the increase in transmission in the district's community in recent weeks resulted in staff absences related to COVID-19 that became problematic at multiple buildings.
"As I shared with the Board, we have exhausted all available resources and we simply cannot safely sustain the staffing and supervision at all buildings. We have prioritized keeping Pre-K through 6th grade students in person as our middle and high school students are each assigned a device and are better equipped to learn virtually without as much supervision. By moving our middle and high schools to virtual, we will have staff available to deploy to elementary buildings to support our efforts to continue in-person learning in grades Pre-K through 6th grade," Cain said.
Below is the plan outlined from the district:
- Move Holt, Liberty, and Timberland High Schools to LEVEL 3: Virtual Learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16 through the end of Winter Break with a tentative return to in-person learning on Jan. 4, 2021.
- Move Wentzville Middle School to LEVEL 3: Virtual Learning beginning this Thursday, Nov. 12, with a tentative return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 7.
- Move Frontier Middle School and South Middle School to LEVEL 3: Virtual Learning beginning Monday, Nov. 16, with a tentative return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 7.
The change also comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area and a spike in hospital admissions at area hospitals.