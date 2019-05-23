GOLDEN CITY, Mo. – The three people killed in a tornado near Golden City have been identified.

Kenneth Harris, 86, and his 83-year-old wife, Opal, were found about 200 yards from their home outside Golden City Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Violent tornado tears through Jefferson City, tornado in Golden City kills 3

KHSB

KHSB

KHSB

KHSB

According to KHSB, the two loved their family and they’re among four generations of cattle ranchers. Family said Kenneth went by ‘Gene.’ He never missed a day of chores or ranching, even though he was 86 and he loved golf.

Betty Berg, 56, died and her husband was seriously injured when their mobile home was destroyed just west of Golden City.

KHSB

The Associated Press contributed to this report.