x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Health

Motivational Moments with Monica: Actress Alicia Silverstone discusses healthy living

Monica Adams sat down with Alicia Silverstone, the star of the hit film “Clueless” to discuss healthy living.

ST. LOUIS — This “Motivational Moments with Monica” is a little different than what you’re used to seeing. Usually, Monica shares workouts with us and answers viewer questions.

This time, she talked with Alicia Silverstone, the star of the hit film Clueless, to discuss healthy living. Fun fact: this year actually marks the 25th anniversary of the movie.

Silverstone discusses her vegan life, her immune boosting supplements and advice for those who have been fat shamed and how to take back your life.

If you have questions for Monica Adams or would like her to focus on a specific subject, email madams@ksdk.com.

Related Articles
Social media influencer uses her weight loss journey to inspire others
Jennifer Matus has more than 40,000 people following her journey. She said she started sharing her experiences because she needed accountability ST. LOUIS - There are people throughout the St Louis area who are considered "influencers." Jennifer Matus is one of them.
ksdk.com |Dec 02, 2020