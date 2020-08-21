Anti-bullying foundation offers virtual program for schools

Tina Meier lost her daughter to suicide in 2006 and now speaks to students all over the country

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Just as so many organizations have had to shift their missions online, so too has the Megan Meier Foundation in St. Charles County.

For the last 10 years, Tina Meier has gone into schools sharing her daughter’s story in an effort to put an end to bullying and cyberbullying. Meier's daughter Megan took her life in 2006 after she was cyberbullied.

Meier and her team at the foundation have created a video for their teachings since they can’t go into schools during the pandemic. The video offers lessons and real-life scenarios for kids to learn and understand the impacts of bullying. She said the foundation has been overwhelmed during the pandemic.

"This disconnect is really concerning because of being so isolated. That’s what our concerns are making sure we're really working these kids and trying to help them,” Meier explained.

She said the foundation is still offering counseling through tele-health. She said they've already blown through 70% of the foundation's annual budget because the need has been so great during the COVID-19 pandemic.