Merlot, memories and mammograms: Group of women gets annual checkup together

Merlot, memories and mammograms. For one group of friends, a yearly trip to the doctor is the ultimate girl's day out.

For eight years, Karen O'Neill and her friends have gone together to get their yearly mammogram.

O'Neill said they all go to the St. Louis Breast Center in Ballwin. After nearly 10 years of these visits, they've left an impression on the nurses and doctors.

"They're used to us. I don't think they block anyone like an hour before or after" O'Neill said. "We're a lot to handle."

The group of women are working together to break the stigma that exists with annual mammograms, and in turn, are supporting one another.

O'Neill said the heart behind this planned doctor's visit is to help quell the idea that getting a mammogram is scary.

Every year the group takes a day off of work to give them plenty of time to both visit the radiologist and enjoy their time together.

Lisa Cassidy has gone with the group for many years. She said every moment of the day is planned out.

"Usually we go to lunch before and then we have a couple glasses of wine and then we go makes a little easier," Cassidy said.

She added that they all just want to help each other have a good time.

The day usually consists of lunch, drinks and of course, their mammograms. The ladies say they always make sure to take a photo at the end of every visit.

Amy Sgroi said the group took her to get her first mammogram. She has a family history of breast cancer so taking the trip to get her first mammogram was something she struggled with. She said this group made it easier for her.

"They kind of roped me into going because I was scared to go. I realize now, you know, that if you can make it a day with your friends, the people that you hold near and dear to your heart, it's not so scary," Sgroi said.

On this group's most recent visit to their mammogram, O'Neill's results showed signs of cancer. The diagnosis came as a surprise to her and her friends because she has no family history.

"The first thing I wanted to know was 'why her?'" Sgroi said.

According to the America Cancer Society, most women who get breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease. Now, doctors are now recommending that women begin getting a yearly mammogram at age 40.



New guidelines were released that said that all women should begin screening by age 40 for breast cancer. Previously, the recommendation was that you should be screened by age 50.

Dr. Debbie Bennett is the Chief of the Section of Breast Imaging at Washington University and a radiologist at Siteman Cancer Center. She says this new guideline is actually something she has been recommending to patients for years.

"We know that a lot of women in their 40s are diagnosed with breast cancer. And we also know that if you find breast cancer as early as possible, that gives women the best chance of having it treated and cured," Bennett said.

O'Neill had to have a double mastectomy after doctors realized she had three tumors in her breasts. Her support system did not waver following her diagnosis.

All of her friends were quick to jump and see how they could help her before, during and after her procedure.

Lisa Cassidy said the entire group took turns visiting Karen in the hospital and at home as she recovered.

"It was always a 'we' thing. How do we help her? What do we do? What's the plan? We went to the doctor with her," Cassidy said.

"Everybody's been here every step of the way and makes it a lot easier," O'Neill said.

She believes getting her yearly screening is part of what made treating it easier.

"The biggest thing I would say is just get to go like the earlier you catch it, the better," she said.

The Susan. G. Komen's Greater St. Louis More Than Pink Walk will take place on Saturday, June 10 in Tower Grove Park in support of those facing breast cancer and raise money for life-saving research. 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn is this year's emcee.

5 On Your Side is once again a proud sponsor of the Greater St. Louis More Than Pink Walk.