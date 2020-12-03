ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis area animal shelter is asking for help in finding temporary foster homes for shelter dogs amid the coronavirus concerns.

Gateway Pet Guardians said as COVID-19 concerns spread across the area it is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of its staff, volunteers and pets in its care.

It is in immediate need of temporary foster homes for shelter dogs.

“Our main focus at this point is on reducing the overall number of animals housed at our shelter. We expect our intake to increase and adoptions to slow down, which is a predictable pattern that occurs any time people feel uncertain. And with people following the social distancing recommendations from the CDC, we are seeing less volunteers coming in to help care for the pets in our shelter,” said Alisha Vianello, Program Director at Gateway Pet Guardians.

The shelter is also asking for help from the public to host shelter dogs in their homes on a temporary basis through its “Slumber Pawty” program. The program allows anyone to take a shelter dog temporarily and the organization will provide fosters with crates, food, any supplies needed to care for the dog.

“Our Slumber Pawty program is a year-round program that helps us free up kennel space and gives dogs a much-needed break from the chaotic shelter environment, but in this case it also allows us to prepare for pressures that COVID-19 is putting on our shelter and pets in our care,” said Vianello.

Gateway Pet Guardians is a nonprofit animal welfare organization, click here for more information

