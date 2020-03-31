ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Eight employees at Annie Gunn's restaurant in Chesterfield have tested positive for coronavirus, the restaurant owners said.

The restaurant has been closed since March 19, and the message from the owners said none of the employees showed symptoms while working at the restaurant.

The owners said employees at the restaurant's adjacent market have not shown any symptoms.

“We are supporting our affected restaurant employees any way we can and wish them rapid recoveries. Our hearts are with all of our employees, who are family to us," the message said.

The restaurant is working with St. Louis County's health department to make sure the store is cleaned and disinfected.

St. Louis County has 366 COVID-19 cases as of March 30.

Many restaurants in the area have kept their kitchens open to offer curbside pick-up for customers.

