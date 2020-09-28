x
Another state expected to be added to NYS Travel Advisory list

Data also suggests that NY is likely to remove Virginia & Arizona from the list as the averages for those states has fallen below 10 new cases per 100K residents
Credit: WGRZ
Data for NYS travel advisory for week of September 28, 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Based on 2 On Your Side's review of the latest data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Colorado is the only state expected to be added to New York’s Travel Advisory list on Tuesday.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the state of Colorado now averages more than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The data also suggests that New York is likely to remove Virginia and Arizona from the list requiring a 14-day quarantine, because the averages for those states has fallen below 10 new cases per 100,00 residents. 

It’s also possible that Rhode Island could be removed from the list on Tuesday, but the data for the state is incomplete and we are unable to make a definitive prediction at this time.

