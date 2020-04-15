ST. LOUIS — A COVID-19 testing site in north St. Louis is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

CareSTL Health announced it is suspending service at its Whittier Site, which is located at 2425 N. Whittier St.

The closure comes as the organization has learned that an employee at this location has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from CareSTL Health.

The building is now closed for cleaning and remediation. Testing is scheduled to resume on April 27 at 9 a.m., the press release said.

Chief Executive Officer Angela Clabon released the following statement,

“Without sharing many details to protect the privacy of our community member, I can tell you that the individual is not currently working and has been quarantined. While this news is certainly troubling, and we are concerned for all employees and visitors to our health centers; it is not entirely unexpected that we would have a confirmed case in our community. This is something we’ve been preparing for as the virus has continued to spread and as testing has become more readily available, and we have plans in place for responding. As a matter of protocol, effective immediately we will execute a full facility closure of our Whittier location starting tomorrow, April 15 through Friday, April 24. We will resume operations from this location on Monday, April 27. During this time period we will secure the services of a contract cleaning company to clean, sanitize and completely redress any issues within the facility.

"I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus within our community, and we are continuing to take all necessary precautions to keep our community safe.”

Those scheduled for testing at the Whittier location between April 15 and 23 will now be tested at 5471 Martin Luther King Dr.

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 testing can contact 314-367-5820.

