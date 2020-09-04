CENTRALIA, Ill. — Coronavirus cases continue to grow across the bi-state.

Eighteen people at a Centralia center for people with developmental disabilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

The State of Illinois spokesperson confirmed 16 residents and two employees at Murray Developmental Center have the coronavirus.

5 On Your Side has reached out to the center for a statement.

According to the Illinois Department of Human Services, there are 241 people at the Murray Center. The center is a residential facility that provides needed support and habilitation training for people who have a broad spectrum of individual behavioral and medical needs.

As of April 8, there are 15,078 cases of the coronavirus in the State of Illinois. There have been 462 deaths in the state.

