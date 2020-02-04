Coronavirus cases by ZIP code in the St. Louis area

Several areas across the 5 On Your Side viewing area are releasing more specifics about where confirmed COVID-19 cases are

ST. LOUIS — Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the bi-state.

Several areas across the 5 On Your Side viewing area are releasing more specifics about where confirmed COVID-19 cases are.

Below are the following areas that have provided 5 On Your Side with cases by the ZIP code.

City of St. Louis

Data for some ZIP codes has been suppressed in accordance with patient privacy protections. ZIP codes with fewer than five cases are not displayed, the city said. As of April 20, there are 882 known cases within the City of St. Louis.

Forty people in the city have died from the virus.

St. Louis County

As of April 21, there were 2,349 confirmed cases in St. Louis County. Eighty-nine people in the county have died from the virus.

63138 | 95

63126 | 16

63136 | 197

63034 | 85

63105 | 19

63005 | 42

63043 | 30

63137 | 89

63117 | 17

63011 | 53

63031 | 155

63042 | 42

63088 | 11

63128 | 34

63017 | 109

63122 | 68

63124 | 23

63026 | 42

63134 | 62

63144 | 15

63025 | 49

63146 | 61

63132 | 34

63021 | 95

63133 | 26

63125 | 52

63129 | 71

63033 | 180

63114 | 60

63131 | 34

63044 | 23

63123 | 64

63143 | 6

63074 | 29

63127 | 6

63038 | 8

63121 | 73

63141 | 45

63040 | 6

63135 | 61

63130 | 74

63119 | 50

St. Charles County

St. Charles County started providing ZIP Code data on April 5.

Below is the latest map provided by the county.

Franklin County

As of April 21, there are 105 cases in Franklin County and 10 people have died from the virus. At least 34 of the cases are from the Grandview Nursing Home. The county has also included numbers of those who have recovered, which is 34 people. Those who have recovered range in age from 18 to 80.

Pacific-Gray Summit, 63069 | 9 cases

Sullivan, 63080 | 5 cases

Lonedell, 63060 | 4 cases

Villa Ridge, 63089 | 6 cases, 1 death

Union, 63084 | 11 cases

Washington, 63090 | 51 cases, 7 deaths

St. Albans, 63073 | 1 case

St. Clair, 63077 | 13 cases

New Haven, 63068 | 3 case

Labadie, 63055 | 1 case

Leslie, 63056 | 1 case

Jefferson County

On April 5, the county started reporting cases by ZIP code. See the data below.

Ste. Genevieve County

Ste. Genevieve County has a total of seven confirmed cases, all are in the 63670 ZIP code. The county reported its first COVID-19-related death on April 6.

St. Francois County

Last updated April 20:

63601 | 4 cases

63628 | 6 cases

63640 | 11 cases

63036 | 1 case

Phelps County said it has no reported cases of the virus.

"We previously had an “inconclusive” test result that was being handled by the health department as positive, but subsequent retest resulted as negative," a spokesperson said.

Iron County said it has no reported cases of the virus.

Crawford County Health Department, Gasconade County Health Department and the Pike County Health Department have denied 5 On Your Side's requests for cases in each ZIP code.

Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health is releasing data by ZIP code as of April 6.