Mercy reveals scope of workforce cuts in St. Louis: 204 layoffs, 459 furloughs

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy said Tuesday that it would cut more than 1,300 workers total in the St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, areas. It announced furloughs and layoffs earlier this month, one of many area health systems affected by the cancellation of elective procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mercy said in a letter to the state in compliance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that 204 workers would be laid off in St. Louis. Another 459 were being temporarily furloughed. The cuts began May 22.
St. Louis locations impacted include 607 S. New Ballas Road, 615 S. New Ballas, 621 S. New Ballas, 625 S. New Ballas and 777 S. New Ballas.
Among the permanent layoffs are:
- Five physicians
- 10 nurse practitioners
- 15 medical assistants
- Three vice presidents of operations
The furloughs are more wide-ranging, and include:
- 65 registered nurses
- 12 nurse practitioners
- 12 nurse technicians
- 11 respiratory therapists
- 99 patient care associates
- Six emergency room technicians
You can see the full list of layoffs and furloughs below.
