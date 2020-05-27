Mercy reveals scope of workforce cuts in St. Louis: 204 layoffs, 459 furloughs

In a letter to the state, Mercy said 204 workers would be laid off in St. Louis and another 459 would be furloughed

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy said Tuesday that it would cut more than 1,300 workers total in the St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, areas. It announced furloughs and layoffs earlier this month, one of many area health systems affected by the cancellation of elective procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercy said in a letter to the state in compliance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that 204 workers would be laid off in St. Louis. Another 459 were being temporarily furloughed. The cuts began May 22.

St. Louis locations impacted include 607 S. New Ballas Road, 615 S. New Ballas, 621 S. New Ballas, 625 S. New Ballas and 777 S. New Ballas.

Among the permanent layoffs are:

Five physicians

10 nurse practitioners

15 medical assistants

Three vice presidents of operations

The furloughs are more wide-ranging, and include:

65 registered nurses

12 nurse practitioners

12 nurse technicians

11 respiratory therapists

99 patient care associates

Six emergency room technicians

