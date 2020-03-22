ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side's longtime anchor Mike Bush has been reporting on COVID-19 for weeks.

But this week – it became more personal. Bush shared that his daughter has symptoms and was tested for the coronavirus on Thursday.

“We don’t know have the results back yet, so we are still crossing our fingers, but her doctor told her she’d bet money my daughter has it,” Bush wrote. “The frustrating part is that there is nothing we can do.”

His daughter lives in Chicago. Bush said since he and his wife are a susceptible age, they can only monitor by phone.

He said she feels lousy, but nothing scary, so far.

“It’s just a reminder that this virus will hit most of us at some point and we must do everything we can to listen to all the CDC recommendations. Stay safe,” Bush wrote on Facebook.

Mike Bush KSDK After weeks of reporting on COVID-19, it's now become very personal.... My daughter has symptoms and was tested Thursday. We don't know have the results back yet, so we are still crossing our fingers, but her doctor told her she'd bet money my daughter has it.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

RELATED: What you need to know about the stay-at-home order issued by St. Louis city and county officials

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Growing need for hospital supplies; FDA approves test with 45min results