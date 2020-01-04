ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A fifth person from St. Louis County has died from COVID-19. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health said it received notification on April 1 of a COVID-19 involved death of a man who is 50 to 59 years old.

According to the county’s COVID-19 online tracker, as of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, there are 547 positive cases of the coronavirus in St. Louis County. On March 31, there were 492 cases reported in the county.

Within the last 24 hours, the county said it has received more than 200 calls on its COVID-19 hotline.

St. Louis County Director of Communications Dough Moore said Wednesday that the county would start providing ZIP code data this week.

County police also said on Wednesday that it will not tolerate non-compliance with the county's stay-at-home order.

During the order, only essential businesses such as hospitals, grocery stores and gas stations are allowed to keep their doors open to the public.

It is a class A misdemeanor to violate the order. The department said Wednesday that non-essential businesses that remain open should "expect enforcement action to begin in the near future."

"This is a challenging time for everyone in our community," a spokesperson said in a press release. "We continue to encourage our businesses to comply with the Stay at Home Order which went into effect on March 23, 2020. By complying with this order, we can minimize the spread of COVID-19, and therefore limit the economic impact this virus has on our community."

The department asked the public to report businesses violating the order by emailing countycounselorcovid19@stlouisco.com

