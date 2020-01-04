O'FALLON, Ill. — HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital has established a triage tent as an alternative screening site for patients with respiratory symptoms.

The hospital stressed that the tent, set up at its emergency department entrance, is not a drive-thru testing site.

Emergency Department Manager Erin Hazen said the tent is set up for incoming patients who have a fever, cough, shortness of breath and other possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Patients will undergo the standard patient intake process inside the tent.

"If the patient is suspected of having COVID-19 or found to be in severe respiratory distress, he/she will then be taken into the hospital’s emergency department through an alternate door with direct access to a prepared room for further evaluation," spokesperson Kelly Barbeau said in a press release.

Patients with non-coronavirus issues can enter through the building's normal entrance.

HSHS Medical Group said patients can undergo virtual assessments for COVID-19 through its Anytime Care program at anytimecare.com.

“Using Anytime Care helps patients minimize possible exposure to COVID-19 with a virtual visit,” said HSHS Medical Group Chief Executive Officer Melinda Clark. “Anytime Care providers are equipped to assess patients who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and provide instructions on next steps for the patient’s health and the safety of those around them.”

The fee for visits related to screening and evaluation of the coronavirus has been waived, and associated lab tests will be billed to the patient's insurance.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: St. Charles Country Pet Adoption Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: List of coronavirus testing centers in the St. Louis area

RELATED: St. Louis city, county to start breaking down coronavirus cases by ZIP code

RELATED: 'A hero lives here' | Paramedic creates yard signs to support coworkers during COVID-19