COLUMBIA, Mo. — MU Health Care announced it’ll offer $10 video visits for patients who wish to be seen virtually or screened for COVID-19.

It said it is offering them in response to the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus as well as an active cold and flu season.

The screenings will allow patients to interact with providers from their home.

“Patients can expect their virtual care provider to follow the same CDC guidelines for screening COVID-19 that we follow in the emergency department,” said Matthew Robinson, MD, chair for the School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and medical director at the University Hospital Emergency Medicine Department. “Providers will ask about travel history and exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. If further evaluation is recommended, patients will be directed to their local emergency room for testing and follow-up care.”

MU Health said individuals who are experiencing shortness of breath or who have been instructed to go to an emergency room or clinic for further testing should call ahead before arriving.

“Video visits also are a good option for patients who want to avoid waiting rooms where they may be exposed to other illnesses,” Robinson said. “Conditions like cold and flu, sore throat, pink eye and abdominal pain also can be treated by a provider virtually.”

