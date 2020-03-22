ST. LOUIS — A member of the Webster University community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The chancellor and president of the university sent an email out Saturday night.

It said that when the employee initially reported being sick, they immediately put themselves in quarantine and alerted the university while they were waiting for their test results. The employee participated in the conservatory trip to New York City.

The university originally sent a letter to the Webster community on March 16 that said an employee was being tested. “Despite the fact that this individual did not have many of the main symptoms associated with COVID-19, upon consulting with a physician our colleague then visited an urgent care facility and was tested for COVID-19 out of a sense of precaution,” the letter said.

Anyone who had contact with this person has also been in self-quarantine, according to the letter that was sent out.

“Recent information indicates that this employee’s health is on the rebound. Our deepest wishes are that our employee fully recovers and that the others do not develop any symptoms of the coronavirus,” the letter said.

