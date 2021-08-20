COVID-19 temporarily shuts down Metro East police department

Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols said last week's COVID-19 outbreak infected the police chief and three officers

VENICE, Ill. — The Venice Police Department is located inside the tiny Metro East town's city hall. Outside the building, patrol cars now sit idle, the main door isn't swinging and the building is virtually dark because of COVID-19

"It doesn't look like it's gonna take them out. Still, it's obviously bad news," said Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols.

Echols said COVID-19 broke out last week inside the department, infecting Chief Theo Adams and three police officers, and temporarily shutting them down.

Echols says their previous eight-member force dropped before the outbreak because officers left for better paying jobs.

"I'm distressed for those who have it. You know they're in my prayers. Not just our folks here in Venice, but those around the world," said Echols.

Echols says the chief and his officers are now completing a mandatory, 10-day quarantine.

As for anyone in the 1,900-person town who has crime concerns during the outbreak, Echols said not to worry.

"Officers from the city of Madison, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police are all pitching in and helping us patrol the streets as we get through this," Echols said.

"I'm not worried about nothing, because I think our mayor and aldermen are doing the best they can," said Venice resident Queen Russell.

Meantime, Echols, 83 years old and vaccinated, has issued an executive order mandating vaccinations for all city employees in Venice.

He posted a notice on the front door at city hall months ago.

"It says, 'Mayor Echols has mandated the wearing of masks while in city hall.' No, I'm not taking any chances," he said.

He is also asking people who haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine to get one.