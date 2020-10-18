COVID cases spike again in St. Louis area

On Saturday Missouri reported the second highest one day increase in COVID cases since the pandemic started in March.

ST. LOUIS — "I wish it was an easier scenario to deal with but right now it's not looking promising," explained St. Louis Metropolitan Covid Task Force Director Dr. Alex Garza.

On Saturday, Missouri reporting the second-highest one day increase in COVID cases since the pandemic started in March.

121 new deaths were also reported, also the second most of any day during the pandemic, and right now St. Louis area hospitals are full.

"We're seeing an increase in our COVID patients and then a decreasing ability to staff beds and to take care of patients. And so that's creating a tremendous amount of stress on the healthcare system," added Garza.

Garza says most cases are coming from areas outside of St. Louis city and county.

"When we have an addition of those patients on top of the patients we already have it's going to create that inflated number," said Garza.

New numbers on Sunday show 315 people in the St. Louis area are in the hospital for COVID, 82 people are in intensive care and 43 are currently on ventilators.

"It really could turn out to be a concerning situation where we are right back to where we were in the spring," said Garza.

The last thing anyone wants to see.