COVID-19 was 3rd leading cause of death in St. Louis County in 2020, report says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — COVID-19 was the third-highest cause of death for St. Louis County residents in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to a report released Monday by the department of health.

The report attributed COVID-19 as the cause of an overall life expectancy decline of 2.3 years in the county, compared to a decline of 1.5 years for the country as a whole.

In total, there were 11,958 deaths in St. Louis County in 2020, a mortality increase of 21.3% from 2019. COVID-19 killed 1,310 residents --11% of all deaths in St. Louis County last year. It beat out other causes of death such as unintentional injury, stroke, Alzheimer's Disease, and Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease.

"Even when all five years are combined, COVID-19 was the seventh leading cause of death for 2016-2020," the report said.

The report also found that Black residents were 2.4 times more likely than white residents to die from COVID-19, and life expectancy among Black men declined by 3.4 years and Black women by nearly four years.

The "Outer North" and "Inner North" subregions and those living in neighborhoods with high poverty levels had the highest COVID-19 mortality rates.

The lowest mortality rates were in the central and south areas of the county.

"Today's report shows how historic health disparities continue to play out here and across the country," said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in a morning press conference announcing the results of the report.

Page noted that the first COVID-19 death in the county was announced in the third week of March but the virus quickly caught up with other frequent causes of death that occur throughout the year. He stressed the importance of residents getting vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as for the flu as flu season approaches.

The report also found that the infant mortality ratio had declined by 48%, a decrease from 8.2 deaths per 1,000 live births to 4.3 deaths. But Black babies died at a rate twice as high as white babies, the report said.