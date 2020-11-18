COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to reach record levels in St. Louis area

COVID-19 cases are surging across the country and in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported record numbers again.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 18.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 124 yesterday to 125 today, a new seven-day moving average record.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 144 yesterday to 130 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 733 yesterday to 759 today, a new seven-day moving average record.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 838 yesterday to 841 today, a new daily hospitalization record.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 90 yesterday to 140 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 163 yesterday to 164 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 89 yesterday to 85 today.

Across the system hospitals, 128 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 9,373.

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions went into effect in St. Louis County on Tuesday.

Missouri reported a total of 253,473 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, an increase of 4,587 cases from the day before, according to the state's dashboard. The state's 7-day positivity increased slightly from 24.4% Tuesday to 24.6% Wednesday.