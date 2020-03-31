STEELVILLE, Mo. — Crawford County Commissioners and the Crawford County Health Department have issued a shelter in place order that goes into effect April 1 at 12:01 a.m.

The issue stays in effect until April 30 at 11:59 p.m. Residents are only allowed to leave their residences to perform essential activities. Essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities will stay open.

People are still permitted to leave their homes to engage in outdoor activities such as biking, walking, hiking or running.

The county reported its first coronavirus case on Saturday. The patient, a 79-year-old man, was in isolation in the hospital.

Crawford County Presiding Commissioner Leo Sanders gave a statement from his front porch Monday regarding the order.

"We understand that these measures have social and economic impacts on individuals and communities," Sanders said. "However, we know that limiting public exposure will disrupt the spread of the illness and that is in the best interest of the county."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he does not plan to implement a statewide stay-at-home order, instead leaving the decision up to local governments.

To view the full shelter-in-place order, click here.

