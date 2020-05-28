CVS Health opening 7 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in St. Louis area

The sites are part of CVS' commitment to open 1,000 testing locations by the end of May

ST. LOUIS — CVS Health is opening 22 new COVID-19 testing sites across Missouri on Friday.

The sites are part of CVS' commitment to open 1,000 testing locations by the end of May.

Patients must register online at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. When they arrive, they will stay in their cars and self-swab at a drive-thru window under the supervision of a CVS pharmacy employee.

Tests will be sent to a third-party independent lab, and the results will become available in about three days.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health.

“Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

The testing sites will continue to provide regular service to customers and patients.

The following CVS pharmacies in Missouri are opening testing sites:

14400 Clayton Rd., Ballwin

3201 South 7 Hwy, Blue Springs

12380 St. Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton

1545 East 23rd St. South, Independence

17301 East US 24 Hwy, Independence

1315 West 23rd St., Independence

4149 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

13101 State Line Rd., Kansas City

4990 Northeast Vivion Rd., Kansas City

4750 Lees Summit Rd., Kansas City

10820 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood

3351 SW 3rd St., Lees Summit

3002 Highway K, O'Fallon

2120 Osage St. W, Pacific

1301 Platte Falls Rd., Platte City

1215 West Foxwood Dr., Raymore

5310 Blueridge Blvd., Raytown

400 Mid Rivers Mall Rd., Saint Peters

2715 E. Battlefield St., Springfield

1220 E Republic St., Springfield

1153 East Elm St., Springfield

7320 Gravois Ave., St. Louis