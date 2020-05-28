CVS Health opening 7 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — CVS Health is opening 22 new COVID-19 testing sites across Missouri on Friday.
The sites are part of CVS' commitment to open 1,000 testing locations by the end of May.
Patients must register online at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. When they arrive, they will stay in their cars and self-swab at a drive-thru window under the supervision of a CVS pharmacy employee.
Tests will be sent to a third-party independent lab, and the results will become available in about three days.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health.
“Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
The testing sites will continue to provide regular service to customers and patients.
The following CVS pharmacies in Missouri are opening testing sites:
- 14400 Clayton Rd., Ballwin
- 3201 South 7 Hwy, Blue Springs
- 12380 St. Charles Rock Rd., Bridgeton
- 1545 East 23rd St. South, Independence
- 17301 East US 24 Hwy, Independence
- 1315 West 23rd St., Independence
- 4149 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
- 13101 State Line Rd., Kansas City
- 4990 Northeast Vivion Rd., Kansas City
- 4750 Lees Summit Rd., Kansas City
- 10820 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood
- 3351 SW 3rd St., Lees Summit
- 3002 Highway K, O'Fallon
- 2120 Osage St. W, Pacific
- 1301 Platte Falls Rd., Platte City
- 1215 West Foxwood Dr., Raymore
- 5310 Blueridge Blvd., Raytown
- 400 Mid Rivers Mall Rd., Saint Peters
- 2715 E. Battlefield St., Springfield
- 1220 E Republic St., Springfield
- 1153 East Elm St., Springfield
- 7320 Gravois Ave., St. Louis
For more information, visit CVS.com.