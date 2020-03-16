ST. LOUIS — Fields Foods will be hosting special times where only people over the age of 60 to shop due to coronavirus concerns.

In a release, Fields Foods said they will keep all their stores open during their normal hours to help shoppers get the food and supplies they need. In addition to that, they also announced a new program that will give people over the age of 60 an hour at their Lafayette location to shop without other customers.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every day, the only shoppers allowed inside the store will be people over the age of 60 "as an added precaution for seniors during this health crisis," the release said.

Other changes include a limit on how many of certain items can be purchased in a single visit. Those items include cleaning products, paper products and bottled water. The items will be marked in stores if they have new restrictions.

The CDC considers people over the age of 60 to be a high-risk population when it comes to coronavirus. Other high-risk populations include people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

