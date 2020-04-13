FLORISSANT, Mo. — Federal agencies are working to make more room for patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers are working to convert a hotel in north St. Louis County to an alternate care site.

Design and construction are currently underway. It’ll be located at the Quality Inn at 55 Dunn Road in Florissant.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers looks forward to this opportunity to quickly help the state of Missouri and citizens in the Greater St. Louis area continue the fight against COVID-19 by converting a hotel in Florissant to an alternate care facility," said Brig. Gen. Pete Helmlinger, commanding general of the Northwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the site will be for patients who are not critically ill or in recovery.

People who are exposed to the virus or have tested positive but have mild or no symptoms will be housed there.

An official opening date has not been announced.

MORE CORONAVIRUS STORIES

RELATED: IRS deposits first wave of stimulus checks early. Here's what you need to know

RELATED: 6 residents at Festus long term care facility test positive for coronavirus