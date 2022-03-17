Free COVID test kit program ending in Missouri

Due to low demand and an increase in testing availability, the state’s at-home PCR testing kit program will end March 31.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s free COVID-19 test kit program will end in March, the state announced Thursday, citing a decrease in demand.

The state began shipping out free tests to residents last year, but demand peaked in January. COVID-19 tests were difficult to find as the omicron variant surged throughout the St. Louis area and the rest of the U.S.

The Missouri health department had to cap the number of free tests available each day at 500 and frequently hit that limit by the early morning hours. However, demand for testing has decreased over the last several weeks as the omicron wave has subsided, the state said in a news release Thursday.

The COVID-19 tests will still be available for Missouri residents to order online through the end of the month. The tests are good for six months before they expire. Residents perform the swab test at home and then send off the sample in a prepaid FedEx shipping envelope. Results are ready within 72 hours.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services continued to encourage residents to get tested or use an at-home test if they’re experiencing symptoms or will be around high-risk individuals.

“Testing remains a key tool to keeping Missourians safe. Testing is not only for those who are symptomatic, but important for periodic surveillance, especially when interacting with vulnerable populations and crowds,” the state wrote in Thursday’s release.

The Missouri health department offered the following tips on how to get free COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

How to get a free COVID-19 test in Missouri:

How to get a free COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri: