Mask up: Grocery stores, schools, businesses respond to St. Louis mask mandate

Here's how businesses are responding after a new mask mandate was issued in St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A new mask mandate was issued in St. Louis County and St. Louis City. The mandate takes effect Monday.

The mandate says everyone in indoor public places and public transportation needs to wear a mask. People sitting and eating or drinking at a bar or restaurant, people who have a disability that prevents them from putting on or taking off a mask, and children under 5 are not required to wear masks.

This mandate applies to indoor public places, or areas accessible to the public, like theaters, malls, businesses and restaurants.

Some grocery stores, breweries, restaurants and other shopping or other entertainment venues issued statements about the mandate.

Schnucks

Grocer Schnucks issued a statement saying all customers, teammates and vendors would be required to wear a mask in St. Louis City and county grocery stores. Schnucks was updating signage in their 45 affected stores.

Saint Louis University

SLU announced masks will be required inside all buildings.

The Muny

The Muny strongly encourages people to wear a mask at their outdoor venue.

Mehlville School District

The district announced on Facebook that students, staff a visitors need to wear masks.

Food Outreach

Nonprofit organization Food Outreach posted on Facebook that masks would be required.

Maggie's Lunchbox

Masks will be required at Maggie's Lunchbox.

Heavy Riff Brewing Company

Brewery Heavy Riff posted on Facebook that they were requiring masks and limiting the number of people seated at tables.

Sasha's on Shaw