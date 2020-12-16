'Mask, distance, wash' | Hazelwood School District addresses COVID-19 in PSA video

It encourages everyone in the area to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Students across the Hazelwood School District are featured in a new public service announcement aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in their community.

“Mask, Wash, Distance” is part of the district’s Help Hazelwood Get Healthy public health campaign. It encourages everyone in the area to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, the zip codes the district serves have experienced some of the highest infection rates in the state, Hazelwood spokesperson Anthony Kiekow said in a press release.

“The key to returning to face-to-face learning for all students without constant interruption is improving the health of the entire community,” the release stated.

The campaign started with a drive-thru resource event in November. During the event, the district distributed 4,000 resource kits. The kits included thermometers, disposable masks, information about COVID-19 and a community resource guide.

Click here to view the PSA video.