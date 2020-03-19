ST. LOUIS — So, you turned into a homeschooling parent overnight. Take a deep breath.

First, know that every parent is in your shoes. Second, there are a ton of free online schooling resources available right now because of all the school cancelations.

Scholastic has online learning for grades 1-12. Its website says to be patient as things may be slow with all the traffic.



Khan Academy is hosting live tutorials on their Facebook, Twitter and Facebook pages. They also have how-to guides to help parents get started. Click here for daily schedules for students and click here for more resources.



PBS is always a great resource. Right now if you give them your email you will get weekly newsletters packed with ideas and learning activities. They also have tons of free videos, interactives and lesson plans. Click here to sign up for the newsletter.



To fill the gaps, there’s also a bunch of apps that offer great learning such as Duolingo, Mystery Science, HippoCampus, Math Games and Beanstalk.



Dr. Anne Miller is principal at Parkway West Middle School. She said the key here is to be easy on yourself.

Remember, the whole day will not be packed with learning. Allow for outside playtime and breaks. Schedules are also very important.

She said to focus on making daily schedules rather than weekly. Getting the kids involved in those schedules is necessary so they feel like they're a part of this new normal.

