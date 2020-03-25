ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri is hoping people continue to adopt pets while their adoption centers are closed. To do that, they are offering a new service, curbside adoption.

Starting Wednesday, pre-approved adopters will be able to pull up to the shelters in St. Louis or Maryland Heights and get a new furry friend without leaving their car.

"It's a pretty good deal when you can just walk up to a place and you can get a friend," said Vickie Bush, who was looking to add a cat to her home. Her last cat passed away.

"He's definitely going to make me smile because I'm alone. Family-wise, it's just me," she said.

“If you are spending time at home and have been considering adding a new animal family member, we would like to make as many pet companion connections as we can,” said Debbie Hill, vice president of operations at HSMO. “Animals can be very comforting in times of stress and can be a welcome distraction."

Hill added that now is the perfect time for many families to welcome a new furry member to the family because of the stay-at-home mandate underway in the St. Louis area.

The Deering family said they've been thinking about getting a puppy to brighten their kids' days, now that school has been called off for the next several weeks.

"My husband likes beagles, and so we were just talking about it and he said now would be a great time because I'm a teacher and I'm kind of staying home," the family told 5 On Your Side.

The Humane Society also is offering a few fee reductions to sweeten the deal.

Adoption fee significantly reduced for adult dogs, adult cats and critters

50% off the adoption fee for puppies and kittens (some exceptions may apply and the special does not include the rabies tag fee)

The Humane Society said there are 80 pets available for adoption. You can see them all on the Humane Society of Missouri's website.

"I always say, 'Remember, God gave us animals so we will always have a friend and never be alone,'" Bush said.

If you are interested in curbside adoption, you can fill out an interest form.

If you want to give to the Humane Society, you can make a donation here.

RELATED: 'I think she's going to be a good distraction' | St. Louisans help clear animal shelters amid COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Humane Society of Missouri closes adoption shelters until stay-at-home order is lifted

RELATED: Kennels empty after St. Louis area shelter asks for help