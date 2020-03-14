ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Saturday said that he would file a federal waiver to expand Medicaid coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this crisis, my administration is working to ensure that those who fear that they may be getting sick have access to the testing and treatment that they need without being saddled with costly medical bills for their care,” he said.

Pritzker started working on the filing of this Medicaid expansion waiver as soon as a national state of emergency was declared, according to a press release issued by his office.

If the waiver is approved, Illinois will expand its Medicaid services by providing additional medical providers and increased access to medical services.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has a statewide COVID-19 hotline and website to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case. For more information, call 800-889-3931 or visit IDPH.illinois.gov.

