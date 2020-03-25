SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that Illinois received $3.6 million in federal grants to support 45 Community Health Centers (CHC) in their COVID-19 response efforts.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Health centers will now be able to use the funding to help increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment and boost telehealth capacity, according to a press release.

"Lives are at stake across Illinois and our country because of COVID-19 and Community Health Centers are on the front lines,” Duckworth said. "I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this federal funding to help our state’s health centers continue to serve their communities during this public health crisis."

The funding is part of $100 million awarded to 1,381 health care centers across the country.

These health care centers received funding:

Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $230,491

Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $85,486

Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $73,286

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness (Olympia Fields): $118,461

Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (Chicago): $57,133

Cass County (Virginia): $53,726

Central Counties Health Centers (Springfield): $64,896

Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $53,040

Chicago Family Health Center (Chicago): $85,337

Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $61,853

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $80,256

Community Health & Emergency Services (Cairo): $70,497

Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $65,504

Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $73,672

Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $99,290

Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $141,129

Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $80,796

Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $63,365

Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $77,868

Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $118,508

Hamdard Center for Health & Human Services (Addison): $53,153

Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago): $63,214

Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $65,787

Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $84,630

Henderson County Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $53,495

Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $79,211

Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $53,703

Knox County (Galesburg): $54,450

Lake County (Waukegan): $103,435

Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $115,289

Macoupin County (Carlinville): $57,381

Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $101,348

PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $87,919

Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $56,409

Primecare Community Health (Chicago): $69,342

Promise Healthcare (Champaign): $64,779

Rural Health, Inc. (Anna): $60,616

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville): $73,135

Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation (East St. Louis): $121,566

Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $70,401

TCA Health (Chicago): $59,098

University of Illinois (Chicago): $82,683

VNA Health Care (Aurora): $152,135

Whiteside County (Rock Falls): $63,077

Will County Community Health Center (Joliet): $66,017

