SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that Illinois received $3.6 million in federal grants to support 45 Community Health Centers (CHC) in their COVID-19 response efforts.
The funding comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Health centers will now be able to use the funding to help increase COVID-19 screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and protective equipment and boost telehealth capacity, according to a press release.
"Lives are at stake across Illinois and our country because of COVID-19 and Community Health Centers are on the front lines,” Duckworth said. "I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this federal funding to help our state’s health centers continue to serve their communities during this public health crisis."
The funding is part of $100 million awarded to 1,381 health care centers across the country.
These health care centers received funding:
- Access Community Health Network (Chicago): $230,491
- Alivio Medical Center (Chicago): $85,486
- Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago): $73,286
- Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness (Olympia Fields): $118,461
- Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (Chicago): $57,133
- Cass County (Virginia): $53,726
- Central Counties Health Centers (Springfield): $64,896
- Chestnut Health Systems (Bloomington): $53,040
- Chicago Family Health Center (Chicago): $85,337
- Christian Community Health Center (Chicago): $61,853
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp (Christopher): $80,256
- Community Health & Emergency Services (Cairo): $70,497
- Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur): $65,504
- Community Health Partnership of Illinois (Chicago): $73,672
- Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford): $99,290
- Erie Family Health Center (Chicago): $141,129
- Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago): $80,796
- Family Christian Health Center (Harvey): $63,365
- Friend Family Health Center (Chicago): $77,868
- Greater Elgin Family Care Center (Elgin): $118,508
- Hamdard Center for Health & Human Services (Addison): $53,153
- Heartland Alliance Health (Chicago): $63,214
- Heartland Community Health Clinic (Peoria): $65,787
- Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago): $84,630
- Henderson County Rural Health Center (Oquawka): $53,495
- Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago): $79,211
- Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago): $53,703
- Knox County (Galesburg): $54,450
- Lake County (Waukegan): $103,435
- Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago): $115,289
- Macoupin County (Carlinville): $57,381
- Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago): $101,348
- PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park): $87,919
- Pillars Community Health (La Grange): $56,409
- Primecare Community Health (Chicago): $69,342
- Promise Healthcare (Champaign): $64,779
- Rural Health, Inc. (Anna): $60,616
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville): $73,135
- Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation (East St. Louis): $121,566
- Southern Illinois University (Springfield): $70,401
- TCA Health (Chicago): $59,098
- University of Illinois (Chicago): $82,683
- VNA Health Care (Aurora): $152,135
- Whiteside County (Rock Falls): $63,077
- Will County Community Health Center (Joliet): $66,017
