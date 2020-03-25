ST CHARLES, Mo. — An international student who was studying at Lindenwood University's St. Charles campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.

The student was last on campus on March 17, and most on-campus students never returned to campus after the university's spring break, which ended on March 13. The student tested positive after returning to his or her home country.

A university spokesman said all students were asked to leave on-campus housing by March 22.

"The university has notified the St. Charles County Department of Public Health of the positive test to ensure the department is aware of the student’s test results and so that the department can follow up as appropriate with any individuals who may have been exposed," an alert sent to Lindenwood community members said.

Earlier on Tuesday, St. Louis Community College announced the first case for one of its students. The student attends the Florissant Valley campus and was last on campus March 13.

