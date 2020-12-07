Kirkwood High School football player tests positive for COVID-19, other players to quarantine for 14 days

The student was participating in voluntary summer workouts. He and the other students in his workout group will be required to quarantine for 14 days

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A football player for Kirkwood High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a letter to parents Sunday.

According to the letter from Superintendent David Ulrich, the parents of the student notified Athletic Director Corey Nesslage of the positive test results Sunday. The student is a member of the football team and was participating in voluntary summer workouts.

As part of the workout program, students work out in small groups to allow for social distancing.

The letter said head football coach Farrell Shelton contacted the families of the students in the workout group and told them they would be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The families of students in other small groups of the workout program were informed of the positive test in an email sent by the head coaches.

"It is my intention to build confidence and trust by communicating accurate and timely information as we move forward during this unprecedented time," Ulrich said in the letter.