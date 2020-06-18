Customer who went to restaurant in Kirkwood tests positive for COVID-19

The restaurant said the customer was on the patio and was “only near two employees”

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A customer who went to a Kirkwood restaurant tested positive for COVID-19.

Kirkwood Ice & Fuel Company said a customer that was at the restaurant during the day on June 12 and the night of June 13 tested positive for the coronavirus. The restaurant was made aware of the positive test Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post.

The restaurant said the customer was on the patio and was “only near two employees.”

According to a Facebook post from Kirkwood Ice & Fuel Company, it immediately shut down the restaurant and said all its employees have been tested and the results were all negative.

Several people commented on the Facebook post, thanking the restaurant for letting people know.

“Thank you for your transparency and honesty! I love Ice and Fuel!!” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “Thank you for keeping us informed! We have eaten there twice since you reopened and have never felt unsafe. You all are taking all the precautions necessary. Thank you for that!”

Another restaurant in the area wrote on the post as well, “best of luck to you and the gang. keep fighting the fight and let us know if you need anything at all,” Club Taco wrote.

The restaurant said it will be deep cleaning on Thursday and ready to reopen on Friday at 11 a.m.

Kirkwood Ice & Fuel Company is located at 215 N. Kirkwood Road.