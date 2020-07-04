LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Health Department announced a man in his 60s in the first person to die in the county from COVID-19.

“We are extremely saddened by this news,” said Lincoln County Administrator Brett Siefert in a press release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

As of Tuesday morning, Lincoln County has 24 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus.

“It is crucial that we all work together to do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 so that additional lives are not lost," Siefert said.

