ST. PETERS, Mo. — The Meals on Wheels service at the Mayor Tom Brown Senior Center in St. Peters will begin making one delivery of frozen meals per week beginning March 20.

This is in response to concerns over COVID-19.

The senior center has reduced meal service to pick up only for congregate participants as well as Meals on Wheels deliveries to eligible homebound residents through March 31.

The center is also closed to in-person meal service and activities during this period, according to a press release.

A St. Peters spokesperson said seniors will still be getting the same amount of food as they normally would, they will just be getting the food all at once now.

For more information on the Meals on Wheels program, you can call or 636-278-2410 or click here. If you’d like to volunteer for Meals on Wheels, call 636-278-2410.

RELATED: Coronavirus latest | How you can help from the comfort of your couch

More Coronavirus Coverage