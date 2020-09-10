Rep. Mike Bost tests positive for COVID-19

Bost got tested after experiencing a mild cough and a “rapid” loss of taste and smell

CARBONDALE, Ill. — U.S. Representative Mike Bost has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bost found out he was positive for the virus Thursday night, he announced in a news release Friday morning. He said he was taking his temperature regularly and had no evidence of a fever.

He did have a mild cough and a “rapid” loss of taste and smell and got tested immediately.

Rep. Bost — who represents Illinois' 12th Congressional District, which covers East St. Louis and southern Illinois — said any staff in Congress who he has had close contact with will quarantine until they receive their test results. His staff also is reaching out to any constituents he met with in the last few days.

Bost announced he will be postponing his public event schedule but will continue conducting virtual meetings while he is isolated at home.