JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced $47 million in budget cuts to dozens of programs across nine state agencies, the Office of the Attorney General and the General Assembly.

“COVID-19 is unlike anything we have ever dealt with before, and like many families during this time, we are having to make adjustments and cut back on our state expenditures,” Gov. Parson said.

The funding cuts affect the following departments, among many others:

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development

Office of Administration

Department of Revenue

Department of Natural Resources

Department of Mental Health

Department of Health and Senior Services

Department of Social Services

Department of Economic Development

Gov. Parson said the Office of the Attorney General and the General Assembly also identified savings in their own budgets.

You can see the full breakdown in budget cuts on Missouri’s Office of Administration website here.

“These are not easy decisions, but this is the right thing to do to ensure our budget is balanced and that we are financially prepared to deal with the impacts of COVID-19 going forward,” Parson said.

This is the second round of budget cuts attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the governor announced $180 million in budget restrictions.

READ MORE: Gov. Parson cuts spending as virus hits Missouri economy

As of Monday evening, Missouri has 5,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths.

You can see a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases on our interactive map below.

Latest coronavirus headlines: