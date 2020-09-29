New Missouri COVID-19 dashboard includes health, economic and social impact data

“We continue to be committed to providing the most accurate and helpful information possible to Missourians,” Missouri Health and Senior Services said in a tweet

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri unveiled a new dashboard for the state’s COVID-19 data.

The new dashboard includes health, economic and social impact data. Missouri Health and Senior Services said the dashboards are designed to be user-friendly for the public. The dashboards will be updated each morning and will replace the daily updated that was previously occurring at 2 p.m.

The new dashboard can be found by clicking here

The state said the data can help individuals, employers, nonprofits and schools better understand COVID-19 in their communities and make decisions accordingly.

