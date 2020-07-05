Missouri to resume written and skills driving tests

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has some guidelines it wants applicants to follow before and during tests

ST. LOUIS — All written and skills driver exams will resume on Monday, May 11, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced.

The tests will be available at limited locations across the state. Visit the Missouri State Highway patrol website for a list of locations, hours and contact information.

The patrol is asking everyone coming in to take a test to be patient and allow essential drivers who have the most pressing needs for service to take their tests first.

Anyone who can wait until after Memorial Day is asked to hold off on taking a test.

Everyone is asked to wear a face-covering while inside driver test facilities. They will need to be removed briefly to take driver's license photos. Anyone who is looking to take the driving skills test is asked to arrive with a sanitized vehicle and wear a face cover during the test.

MSHP is asking applicants to wait to take a written or skills-based driver examination if:



you, a member of your household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance, have been diagnosed with COVID-19;

you have had contact with any person diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19;

a medical professional, hospital staff member, or other health agency representative has asked you to self-quarantine; or

you have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.